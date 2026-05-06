Las Piñas City steps up anti-drug drive with community rehab

The Las Piñas City government is intensifying its fight against illegal drugs—not only through enforcement, but also through compassion, recovery, and second chances.

The Las Piñas City Anti‑Drug Abuse Office (LPCADAO), led by Mayor April Aguilar, continues to roll out programs designed to help individuals affected by drug use rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society as productive citizens.

At the core of this initiative is the Community‑Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP), where participants undergo thorough screening and assessment.

Those identified with moderate risk or mild drug dependence are enrolled in structured community‑based interventions tailored to support their recovery journey.

Aguilar said the city government is working closely with Department of Health (DOH)‑accredited facilitators and Barangay Anti‑Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) focal persons in implementing the Katatagan, Kalusugan at Damayan ng Komunidad (KKDK) program.

This initiative focuses on psychosocial support, values formation, relapse prevention, and personal development—key components for long‑term recovery.

Recognizing the vital role of family in the healing process, the program also includes family sessions to strengthen support systems and rebuild relationships strained by substance abuse.

All these efforts form part of the Las Piñas City Community Approach Recovery System (LPC‑CAReS), a humane and evidence‑based strategy that restores self‑worth, rebuilds family ties, and renews hope among participants.

Through LPCADAO’s sustained commitment, Las Piñas continues to demonstrate that recovery is possible—and that every individual deserves a chance at a brighter, more productive future. (Jean Fernando)