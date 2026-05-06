By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Vic Sotto is not keen on his son, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, running for national office, including the presidency.

Note that there is huge clamor for the young Sotto to finally do so.

While proud of his son’s achievements, Vic emphasized that the timing is not yet right.

“Kadalasan kapag nababanggit si Vico, it’s always praises for him. Siyempre, proud tatay naman ako,” he told “Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates.” “(But) the age is not right yet.”

He’s got a point.

Vico is only 36 years old. Under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, presidential candidates must be at least 40 years old on election day.

Vico, who previously taught Social Science at Arellano University for one semester, has expressed interest in returning to teaching after his mayoral term.

“Ang plano ko, balikan ‘yung mga hindi ko nagawa dahil tumakbo akong mayor. I’d like to teach if I have an opportunity. That’s one thing,” he shared in an earlier interview.

Vic welcomes the idea.

“As far as I’m concerned, ‘yung desisyon nasa kanya ‘yon, e,” he said.

But seemingly eager to buoy the hope of supporters, he quickly added, “Siguro baka magpahinga lang sandali. And I’m sure he will be back. ‘Yung serbisyo publiko nasa dugo na niya ‘yun, e.”