Senior citizens, drivers receive rice in Mandaluyong

Senior citizens aged 65–79, along with jeepney and tricycle drivers, received 10 kilos of rice in Mandaluyong City under the national government’s Local Government Support Fund–Financial Assistance to Local Government Units on Wednesday, May 6.

Mandaluyong City Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos, Vice Mayor Anthony Suva Jr., and Barangay Captain Carlito Cernal of Addition Hills led the simultaneous distribution across the city’s 27 barangays.

The first tranche was held at the evacuation center along Acacia Lane Extension in Barangay Addition Hills.

Abalos urged barangay captains to conduct house‑to‑house deliveries for senior citizens who may have difficulty carrying 10 kilos of rice.

She added that drivers no longer need to line up, as they can claim their allocation at barangay halls while continuing their routes.

The program covers more than 19,000 senior citizens (aged 65–79) and over 6,000 drivers.

Abalos explained that drivers were prioritized because they are among those most affected by rising fuel costs amid the Middle East crisis.

Seniors aged 80 and above were excluded, as they already receive regular benefits from the city government.

Beneficiaries will receive another 10 kilos of rice each in July, September, and November.

The local government said the program aims to ease the burden of rising prices and ensure that vulnerable sectors are not left behind in the city’s social services. (Richielyn Canlas)