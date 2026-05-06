Bulldogs fend off Tams, inch closer to 6th straight UAAP volleyball crown

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Reigning champion National University bucked a slow start and repulsed top seed Far Eastern University, 21-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 15-8, in Game 1 win to inch closer to its sixth straight crown in the UAAP Season 88 men’s volleyball tournament Finals before a massive crowd on Wednesday, May 6, at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Facing the prospect of losing the opener of their best-of-three title series after dropping the first and third sets, the second-seeded Bulldogs summoned enough courage to win the fourth set behind the deadly troika of Buds Buddin, Jade Disquitado, and Leo Ordiales.

It was all NU show after that as the trio – all members of Alas Pilipinas – pressed their attack further and the Bulldogs zoomed to a 7-1 advantage.

The Tamaraws, starring Dryx Saavedra, managed to cut NU’s lead down to 13-8, but it proved to be their last stand.

The Dante Alinsunurin-mentored crew can complete its mission with another win

On Saturday, May 9, at the same venue.

It was also a different result this time for NU as it can be remembered it stumbled in the opener of Season 87 Finals to FEU but managed to comeback in the next two contests to capture the title.

“Sobrang thankful sa naging performance namin, at alam kong magiging challenge… nakalamang sila, dumikit ‘yong laban. Pero ‘yong nga, as long na may tiwala sa bawat isa, makukuha natin ‘yang game,” said Alinsunurin.

“Lagi ko silang nire-remind kung anong meron kakayahan sila as long as tumutulong sila sa team… kailangan mag-perform sila,” he added.

Disquitado impressed on both ends after posting 21 points coming from all attacks, nine excellent digs, and 20 excellent receptions to spearhead the Bulldogs, while Ordiales collected 22 points and four digs.

Buddin, for his part, listed 20 points, seven digs, and 18 receptions.

“Inisip lang namin na tiwala lang sa sistema,” said Ordiales. “Kaya inisip lang namin na balik lang sa [system], stay composed lang para makapagisip kami ng maayos at makuha ‘to.”

“Sinasabi ko lang sa kanila na relax lang pag andyan na ‘yong challenges, kasi pag more na nagiging tense gugulo ‘yong sistema. Focus lang and tiwala sa sistema,” Buddin stressed.

Rwenzmel Taguibolos also impressed for NU with 12 points on seven attacks, four blocks, and one ace with two digs, while Greg Ancheta dazzled anew with 31 excellent sets along four digs, and one point. Jimwell Gapultos had six digs, and 12 receptions.

Saavedra paced the Tamaraws with 20 points built on 16 spikes, two blocks, and two aces, while Mikko Espartero logged 14 points, one dig, and 20 receptions.