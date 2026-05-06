King cobra crawls out of Negros resort toilet

The municipal government of Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental, has urged residents and resort operators to remain cautious after a viral social media video showed a king cobra emerging from a toilet bowl in a local resort.

Officials acknowledged the alarm the incident caused but emphasized that the town lies within the Northern Negros Natural Park (NNNP), a protected area where encounters with wildlife, including reptiles, are natural.

The local government has coordinated with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the concerned barangay, and resort management to verify the report and ensure safety measures are in place.

Authorities reminded the public to immediately report wildlife sightings, avoid disturbing or capturing animals, and coordinate with the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) for proper guidance.

“Rest assured that the safety of our residents and guests remains our top priority,” the statement said, while encouraging calm and respect for the natural environment. (Glazyl Masculino)