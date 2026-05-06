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5 nabbed for P300-M extortion attempt vs former Speaker Romualdez

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
NBI agents secure social media personality Franco Mabanta (second from left) and other suspects in the alleged extortion attempt from former House speaker Martin Romualdez following an operation in Pasig City on Tuesday night, May 5. (photo Jeffrey Damicog)

Social media personality Franco Mabanta and four alleged cohorts were arrested Tuesday night in Pasig City during an entrapment operation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the arrests stemmed from an extortion complaint filed by former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The suspects allegedly demanded ₱300 million in exchange for not airing a documentary linking Romualdez to the flood control controversy.

Authorities seized ₱75 million in marked cash delivered in three suitcases, along with mobile phones used in the operation.

Those arrested include Mabanta, Ericson James D. Pacaba, John Alexander Vasquez Gomez, Jardine Christian Requio Serrano, and Franco Jose Gallardo.

All five face charges of robbery/extortion under the Revised Penal Code in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. (Aaron Recuenco and Jeffrey Damicog)

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