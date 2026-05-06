Here’s what happened the last time NLEX secured the No. 1 seed

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Robert Bolick was quick to guard his team from any sense of complacency heading into the quarterfinals of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.

The Road Warriors might have come out as the top seed after closing out the eliminations with a 10-2 record but the veteran guard immediately reminded his teammates to keep their guards up after almost getting defeated by the also-ran Titan Ultra in their final game of the eliminations.

“Dapat hindi ganito yung laro namin,” said Bolick after NLEX barely escaped the upset axe from Titan Ultra with a 123-112 overtime win.

“Sana maging eye-opener ito halos lahat ng games namin na laging ganoon. So baka pagdating sa dulo hindi papabor sa amin. So dapat hindi kami malagay sa gantong situation,” he added.

And Bolick certainly has his reasons.

History hasn’t been kind for NLEX when it is holding a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs — more so when finishing as the No. 1 seed in the eliminations.

The last time NLEX finished as the top seed and held a twice-to-beat armor, it lost to the eighth seed NorthPort in the 2019 Governors’ Cup quarterfinals

The Batang Pier then bannered by Michael Qualls and Christian Standhardinger drubbed the Road Warriors then-led by Kiefer Ravena and Manny Harris, 115-90 to force the do-or-die.

In Game 2, NorthPort outlasted NLEX in a grueling 3OT affair, 126-123 — a game that was awarded as the Game of the Season that year. Interestingly, Bolick was with NorthPort back then, although he was sidelined with a knee injury.

With San Miguel and Magnolia looming as potential quarterfinals opponents, Bolick believes the team has no room for errors even with them holding a second life.

“Dapat ready to play kami kahit sino makalaban namin kasi yung 7-8 spot hindi naman matalo na natin. Championship experience na team yan at alam ni coach yan,” he added.