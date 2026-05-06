PBBM, OCA prexy Sheik Al Thani meet on Asian Beach Games, sports cooperation

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani put his imprimatur on the country’s hosting of the Seventh Cebu Asian Beach Games (ABG) 2028 during a recent courtesy call with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Malacañang.

“Sheik Al Thani discussed with the President [Marcos] the importance of sports cooperation on top of the support on the hosting of the ABG in 2028,” Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick Gregorio joined Tolentino in the important meeting—a first between the OCA brassand a sitting Philippine president in the Palace.

The meeting came less than a day after Sheik Al Thani turned over the ABG flag to symbolize the Philippines’ turn to host the multi-sports games during the closing edition of the Sixth ABG in Sanya last Thursday.

The Philippines will host the games from March 7 to 16, 2028, with Ramon “Tats” Suzara being officially appointed both by the POC and PSC as president and CEO of the Cebu ABG Organizing Committee, or CABGOC.

“Sheik Al Thani also discussed with the President how to strengthen cooperation in sports development, including athlete training, institutional collaboration and opportunities for the Philippines to host future regional and international competitions,” Tolentinon said.

Sheik Al Thani is also the president of the Qatar national Olympic committee.

The Presidential Communications Office also said that the meeting reflects “strong confidence in the Philippines as a reliable partner in advancing sports excellence and regional cooperation.”