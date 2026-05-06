Japan to transfer destroyers, TC-90 patrol aircraft to PH

The Philippines and Japan on Tuesday, May 5, formalized plans to deepen their defense ties, including the potential transfer of Abukuma-class destroyer ships and TC-90 patrol aircraft, following a high-level defense ministerial meeting in Makati City.

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi signed an agreement outlining expanded cooperation on defense equipment and technology, after Japan’s recent revision of its arms transfer policy.

Under the new framework, both countries agreed to begin discussions on the transfer of Japan’s Abukuma-class destroyers and TC-90 patrol aircraft to Manila.

A bilateral working group will be established to advance negotiations and oversee coordination across policy, operational, and technical areas.

Koizumi said the agreement aims to enable “comprehensive equipment cooperation,” covering training, maintenance, operational coordination, and information sharing, with the goal of facilitating the early transfer of key defense assets.

The Japanese defense chief said this was a significant step in Tokyo’s evolving security posture and its growing role in regional defense, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

For his part, Teodoro expressed support for Tokyo’s updated guidelines, viewing them as a means to strengthen deterrence and maritime security.

The signing builds on recent pacts between the two countries, such as the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) which was operationalized in September last year, and the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) which was signed last January, allowing more extensive joint exercises between the two nations, including participation in Balikatan drills.

Teodoro welcomed the development, citing the importance of enhancing interoperability and sustaining a rules-based order in the region.

“We thank Japan once again for its review of the three principles on the transfer of defense equipment and technology and its implementing guidelines, and we were very happy to work with Japan in creating demonstrable results as soon as possible,” Teodoro said.

Details as to how many destroyers and patrol aircraft are involved in the negotiations are yet to be finalized, according to Teodoro.

Meanwhile, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to closer bilateral and multilateral defense cooperation amid increasing security challenges in the East and South China Seas. (Martin Sadongdong)