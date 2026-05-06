5 schools seek history and bragging rights as UAAP golf showdown slated

Five schools are fine-tuning their rosters and sharpening their games, but what lies ahead is bigger than just another tournament – it is history in the making.

The UAAP is set to stage its first-ever golf tournament presented by PGTI in Season 88 on Monday, May 11, at Tagaytay Midlands, opening a long-awaited collegiate platform that could shape the country’s next generation of golfing superstars.

For De La Salle, Ateneo, University of the Philippines, University of Santo Tomas and Adamson University, the stakes go beyond medals – they are battling for the distinction of becoming the league’s inaugural golf champion, a legacy that will be etched into UAAP history.

That singular honor has ignited fierce determination across all competing schools, setting the stage for a highly competitive and emotionally charged showdown. Known as the country’s premier collegiate league, the UAAP now expands its tradition of excellence into golf, promising a competition that blends skill, prestige and pride.

The tournament format itself guarantees intensity. Teams will compete in a 72-hole aggregate gross stroke play format spread across four rounds, with each round consisting of 18 holes. Each squad fields three to four players per round from a roster of four to six, with the best three scores counting toward the team total.

Only those who complete all four rounds will qualify for individual honors – raising the premium on consistency, endurance and mental strength.

Providing a fitting test is the wind-swept Tagaytay Midlands course, where unpredictable conditions are expected to challenge even the most composed players. Beyond shot-making and putting precision, the course will demand resilience and strategic discipline, qualities that often separate contenders from champions.

Several teams enter the UAAP tournament with valuable experience, having competed in last year’s ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour. Programs like La Salle, Ateneo and UP have already built a competitive foundation, which could prove crucial in navigating the pressures of this historic event. While the ICTSI tournament will continue separately, schools now have the flexibility to develop deeper rosters across both competitions.

The UAAP’s partnership with Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. (PGTI), organizers of the Philippine Golf Tour, the Ladies PGT and the Junior PGT, further strengthens the tournament’s credibility and long-term vision. The collaboration is part of a three-year commitment aimed at building a clear developmental pathway, from grassroots golf to collegiate competition and ultimately the global stage.

UAAP Season 88 executive director Rebo Saguisag emphasized the significance of this partnership, noting that its multi-year structure ensures continuity and sustained growth for the sport within the league.

“We’re very excited and happy that the PGTI partnership is a multi-year commitment – it’s not just a one-time arrangement,” said Saguisag, referring to the landmark three-year deal the league forged with PGTI last month.

For PGTI general manager Colo Ventosa, the success of last year’s Intercollegiate Tour serves as a strong indicator of what lies ahead.

“The IIT was a big success last year, and we’re looking forward to replicating that success in the UAAP golf tournament,” said Ventosa, expressing optimism that the event will become a regular fixture in future calendars.

The introduction of golf also aligns with the UAAP’s broader mission of national sports development. Season 88 president Fr. Rodel Cansancio underscored the milestone, describing it as a historic breakthrough not just for the league but for Philippine sports as a whole.

“This is a historic milestone. Never in the history of the UAAP have we had a golf tournament,” said Fr. Cansancio. “This is good not only for the UAAP but for the country, as it helps develop the sport and produce world-class golfers.”

As the first UAAP golf tournament blasts off, it carries with it more than competition – it signals opportunity, access and the beginning of a new chapter. For the student-athletes stepping onto the course, this is not just about winning a title – it’s about becoming pioneers of a sport finally finding its place in the collegiate spotlight.