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SWS: 38% of Pinoys expect better life in 12 months

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Photo by John Louie Abrina)

Most Filipinos think their lives will get better in the next year, but overall optimism has dropped to its lowest in almost six years, according to the March 2026 SWS survey.

  • 38% expect life to improve
  • 32% expect no change
  • 16% expect things to get worse
  • 14% gave no answer

The survey’s Net Personal Optimism score is +23, which SWS calls “high.” But this is much lower than +36 in late 2025 and the lowest since 2020.

Optimism fell in nearly all regions, especially Luzon, Metro Manila, and Mindanao.

The Visayas stayed steady.

Drops were also seen among women, men, all age groups, and all education levels.

The survey was done face-to-face with 1,500 adults nationwide from March 24–31, 2026. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)

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