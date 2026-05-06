BasketballSports

Celtics’ Brown fined $50,000 by NBA for public criticism of playoff officiating

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown $50,000 for public criticism of game officials following Boston’s first-round exit from the playoffs.

The fine was announced by NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations James Jones on Tuesday night, May 5, two days after Brown said in a livestream he hosts that game officials “clearly had an agenda” to call fouls against him for “pushing off” when he drove toward the basket while handling the ball.

“There’s some referees that need to be investigated,” Brown said on the livestream Sunday, a day after the Celtics’ 109-100 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

“Every good basketball player does this. What are y’all talking about? They clearly had an agenda,” Brown said.

Brown was previously fined $35,000 in January after a two-minute postgame rant about the officiating following Boston’s loss to San Antonio.

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