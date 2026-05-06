Bol Bol outscores Clint Chapman, but Magnolia dominates TNT

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Clint Chapman exploded for 42 points as Magnolia essayed a wire-to-wire 106-94 win over TNT to boost its bid for a playoff spot in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday, May 2.

The Hotshots fired on all cylinders in the opening frame building an early 35-15 lead and stayed ahead even after the repeated comebacks from the Tropang 5G to improve to a 6-4 record.

Chapman had 29 of his total in the first half to set the tone for Magnolia which also survived a huge 53-point explosion from Bol Bol. Mark Barroca also chipped in 15 points and 12 assists while Zav Lucero chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.

By all indications, Magnolia has virtually clinched a spot in the quarterfinals, given the 12-point win over TNT, a 15-point victory over Terrafirma, 19-point triumph over San Miguel, teams which it could end up tied with in the standings.

The Tropang 5G, on the other hand, absorbed a back-to-back defeat to also fall to a 6-5 record.

Meanwhile, NLEX put together a strong finishing kick in the extra period to survive a tough Titan Ultra stand, 117-112 to claim the top seed.

The Road Warriors pulled away in the extension, unloading a back-breaking 16-5 run to complete their comeback from 14-points down and end the eliminations with a 10-2 record.

Cady Lalanne led the charge in the waning minutes, scoring six straight points to open the overtime before the rest of NLEX in Schonny Winston and Robert Bolick followed suit.

Lalanne put up 29 points and 20 rebounds while Bolick completed a triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Schonny Winston also chipped in 24 points for the Road Warriors who will hold a twice-to-beat advantage against whichever team that will end up at the eighth spot of the standings.