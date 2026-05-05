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Family Feud: PBBM, Imee silent for 3 years

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Senator Imee Marcos (Manila Bulletin File Photo)

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, have not spoken to each other for nearly three years, a Palace official revealed.

Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said on Tuesday, May 5, that she asked the President about Imee’s recent remarks describing their relationship as “non-existent.”

“Immediately after the UPLIFT Committee meeting, I approached the President and asked about this comment or statement of his sister, Senator Imee Marcos. And he said, yes, they haven’t spoken for almost three years,” Castro said in a Palace briefing.

She added that the senator has not been attending family gatherings or events.

When asked about the reason behind the strained ties, Castro said it would be best to ask Senator Marcos directly, stressing that the President does not harbor ill feelings toward his sister.

“The President has no resentment toward his elder sister,” Castro said in Filipino.

However, she noted that the Chief Executive appeared “disappointed” by Imee’s recent comments. “Before he answered, he really thought about it. From his body language, I could see he was disappointed by what he heard from his sister,” Castro added. (Betheena Unite)

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