Handog, Manhit deliver stellar performances to reign at JPGT Sherwood Hills

TRECE MARTIRES, Cavite – Georgina Handog and Race Manhit refused to be rattled by early and late challenges, delivering composed, pressure-tested performances to capture the 11-14 titles in the ICTSI Sherwood Hills Junior PGT Championship on Tuesday and vault themselves back into contention for the Elite Junior Finals.

On a demanding Sherwood Hills layout that exposed even the slightest lapse, both Handog and Manhit absorbed threats from a determined field but never lost their footing. Instead, they steadied themselves at the turn, tightened their games and capitalized as their closest pursuers faltered down the stretch.

Manhit shrugged off a costly double bogey on No. 14 and mounted a gritty comeback, battling back from a one-shot deficit with a clutch birdie on the par-3 16th. The two-shot swing proved decisive, as Javie Bautista stumbled with a bogey, then the duo matched pars over the final two holes, enabling Manhit to seal a thrilling one-stroke victory with a 149 total after a 78.

Bautista mounted a remarkable comeback, erasing a six-shot deficit and even taking the lead with a birdie on the 15th. But the pressure told on the next hole when he hit his tee shot into the hazard. He managed to salvage a bogey with a one-chip, one-putt effort, but ultimately signed for a 73 and a 150 total.

Ryuji Suzuki fired a 71 to tie Malarayat leg winner Chan Ahn, who shot a 72, for third at 151. Summit Point titlist Vito Sarines briefly threatened with a birdie on No. 8 but unraveled with four bogeys and a double bogey over the next five holes, limping home with a 77 for fifth at 152.

The victory marked a timely breakthrough for Manhit, who had slipped in the standings after a fourth-place finish at Mount Malarayat and skipping the next two legs. His resilience at Sherwood highlighted both his composure under pressure and a renewed push for a coveted spot in the grand finals.

Handog displayed similar resolve in the girls’ division, fending off an early challenge from Aerin Chan and a late charge from Summit Point leg winner Cailey Gonzales. Unfazed, she relied on clutch putting and steady shot-making to salvage a 75 and complete a wire-to-wire triumph at 148.

Handog showed poise beyond her years, draining crucial putts at key moments to keep her pursuers at bay. Like Manhit, her win served as both redemption and momentum, propelling her back into contention for Elite Finals berths after a joint third-place finish at Malarayat.

Gonzales also closed with a 75 to finish second at 153, while Chan struggled to an 81 and placed third at 158.

After capturing her first JPGT title, Handog shared that she stayed confident throughout and didn’t let the pressure affect her performance.

In 7-10 division, Zach Guico and Winter Serapio delivered emphatic performances, avenging previous losses and boosting their bids for spots in the grand finals for the North squad.

Guico, who had lost to Zoji Edoc in Baguio last week, turned the tables in dominant fashion. He followed up his opening round of 70 with a 69, finishing with a 139 aggregate over 36 holes. His consistency earned him a commanding nine-stroke victory over Edoc, who settled for a 148 after a 72.

Riding the momentum of his strong start, Guico surged ahead early in the final round, firing four birdies in the first seven holes on the back nine to effectively seal the win capped by back-to-back birdies from No. 8 that negated a double bogey on No. 17 and a bogey on No. 4. The triumph marked his second victory in the first four legs of the six-stage Luzon series.

Meanwhile, Malarayat leg champion Kenzon Tan placed third with a 151 after a 74.

In the girls’ youngest division, Serapio also exacted revenge on a familiar rival. After falling to Andrea Dee at Summit Point, Serapio bounced back with authority, cruising to a 16-stroke victory. Despite a closing 76, she compiled a two-day total of 147 to secure the title.

Dee, who skipped the Baguio leg that Serapio also won, struggled in the final round with an 83 to finish second at 163, while Jehanne Mendoza placed with a 168 after an 87.

In the premier 15-18 division, Tristan Padilla tightened his grip on the boys’ title, extending his lead to a commanding 11 shots after a second straight 71 for a 142 total. Shinichi Suzuki, winner at Malarayat, stumbled with a 79 to drop to 153, while Patrick Tambalque also struggled with another 77 for a 154.

Riding the momentum of his six-shot victory over David Serdenia at John Hay, Padilla delivered another steady round, draining four birdies to offset a three-bogey stretch and outclass a highly competitive field, moving 18 holes away from scoring back-to-back victories.

Malarayat leg champion Lisa Sarines likewise edged closer to securing the girls’ crown, posting a 71 to widen her lead to 12 strokes at 145. Rafa Anciano trailed at 157 after a 79, as the rest of the field struggled to mount a challenge.

Anciano’s round left her in second, while Mona Sarines – who bested Lisa at John Hay – and Kendra Garingalao both carded identical 82s to remain tied for third at 161.