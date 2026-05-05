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Albay sustains P6.6-M agricultural damage from Mayon ashfall

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Mayon Volcano (Photo from Mayor Caloy Baldo/Facebook)

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay — Agricultural losses from the recent ashfall triggered by Mayon Volcano have reached more than P6.6 million, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Bicol.

In its latest report, the DA said 15.35 hectares of farmland were affected, resulting in the loss of about 83.60 metric tons of produce following the ashfall last Saturday, May 2.

DA-Bicol spokesperson Lovella Guarin noted that high-value crops accounted for most of the damage, amounting to P6,516,537.06.

Losses to livestock and poultry were estimated at P121,400.

Camalig Mayor Caloy Baldo said farmers in several ashfall-hit barangays would likely have no harvest this season.

These include Anoling, Quirangay, Sua, and Tumpa, where thick layers of volcanic ash blanketed vegetable farms.

Local officials also reported that some livestock died after being exposed to hot ashfall during the eruption-related activity.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as farmers assess the full extent of the damage and seek assistance for recovery. (Nino Luces)

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