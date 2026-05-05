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It’s showtime: Sotto says senators must face VP Sara trial

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Senate President Tito Sotto III (Photo from Sen. Tito Sotto III/Facebook)

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III underscored that senators are constitutionally mandated to convene as an impeachment court once the Upper Chamber receives the Articles of Impeachment from the House of Representatives.

“Senators must follow the Constitution. That is part of our work, part of our job as the Senate,” Sotto said, reminding colleagues that convening for trial is not optional but a duty.

His statement came after Sen. Robinhood Padilla announced the minority’s plan to oppose the impeachment bid against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Padilla defended the move, saying, “Ang papel naman ng minority to oppose. Hindi lang impeachment. Lahat ng bagay dito, ang trabaho namin ay i-oppose.”

On May 4, the House Justice Committee unanimously approved its report and articles of impeachment against Duterte, following weeks of hearings that culminated in a finding of probable cause.

Sotto, who will serve as presiding officer in the upcoming trial, said he will immediately bring the matter to the plenary once the Senate receives the documents.

“Automatic ’yun eh,” he explained.

“I will be the catalyst, or I will take the initiative to bring it to the floor kapag pinadala sa Senate ’yan.” (Joseph Pedrajas)

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