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QC cops hunt sedan driver in P1,500 gas-and-run

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
CCTV footage shows a sedan fleeing a gasoline station in Quezon City after allegedly refueling without payment. (Photo courtesy of QCPD PIO)

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) is tracking down a motorist who fled without paying for P1,500 worth of fuel at a gasoline station on Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City early Saturday, May 3.

The incident occurred at around 3:16 a.m. in Barangay Bahay Toro, where a male suspect driving a blue sedan allegedly refueled his vehicle before speeding off without settling payment.

Police said the station attendant immediately informed authorities, prompting police officers to conduct follow-up operations in the area.

Investigators have placed the suspect under a flash alarm and are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the gasoline station and nearby establishments to determine his identity.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the suspect to report to the nearest police station or contact emergency hotlines to aid in his identification and possible arrest. (Trixee Rosel)

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