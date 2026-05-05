La Salle, NU eye first blood as UAAP Finals Part IV starts; Tams, Bulldogs seek strong start

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City)

12 p.m. – FEU vs NU (Men’s Finals Game 1)

5 p.m. – La Salle vs NU (Women’s Finals Game 1)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Can the La Salle Lady Spikers exorcise the ghost of its Finals heartbreak 12 years ago?

It’s one big question that Lady Spikers need to settle quick and with authority or face the consequence of suffering the ignominy that befell the 2023 La Salle squad which lost to bitter rival Ateneo despite advancing outright to the finals by virtue of its14-game sweep of the elims.

With that in mind, the well-rested Lady Spikers are expected to put everything on the table – school’s pride in particular – as they try to erase the ugly memory when the UAAP Women’s Volleyball Championship begins on Wednesday, May 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

There will be no Ateneo to contend this time – but standing in their way is three-peat National University, a regular fixture in the Finals since its meteoric rise five years ago.

And like the Lady Eagles of 2014, the Lady Bulldogs boast of exciting and prolific scorers, making this season’s finale a must-see.

Adding color to “volleyball mania” the title duel between Far Eastern University and defending champ NU in the men’s play at 12 p.m.

La Salle is fresh from a two-week break after earning an outright Finals berth, so expect the Lady Spikers to start their best-of-three series with the energy, stamina and strength of a ‘raging bull.’

It has been three years since the Lady Spikers last won the title, but Angel Canino is more motivated than ever, and so are Shevana Laput, Amie Provido, Shane Reterta, Eshana Nunag, and Lilay Del Castillo, to reclaim the honor.

“‘Yon naman po talaga ang mission namin ngayong season, mag-champion po ulit. As much as possible we are always trying to be true to our words with our actions,” told Canino to Manila Bulletin/Tempo earlier this season. “Naniniwala po ako na kaya naming mag-dominate, tiwala lang po sa sistema ng mga coaches at sa mga teammates.”

Adding another layer to an already exciting contest is the first Finals coaching showdown between Regine Diego of NU and La Salle’s Ramil de Jesus, with the former having played and won championships under the veteran mentor during Manilla Santos’ era in the mid-2000s.

Though momentum is on its side following a five-set escape over NU last April 19, La Salle still faces a daunting task, with the Lady Bulldogs driven to prove they remain a team to be feared despite reaching its first Finals without two of their decorated spikers in Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon. Both are in the professional ranks now.

Lams Lamina, now in her 11th year under the NU program, is expected to lead the assault, alongside fellow veterans Shaira Jardio, Vange Alinsug, Chams Maaya, Arah Panique, and Alexa Mata, while top Rookie of the Year contender Sam Cantada adds firepower from the youthful side.

Meanwhile, Dryx Saavedra, Mikko Espartero, and Amet Bituin try to help the Tamaraws pull off a stunner against the Bulldogs who are led by Alas Pilipinas stars in Buds Buddin, Leo Ordiales, and Jade Disquitado.