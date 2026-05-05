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Trapped sisters perish in Rizal blaze

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Smoke is seen rising from a fire that engulfed residential houses in San Mateo, Rizal on May 4. (Photo from San Mateo Rizal-MDRRMO)

Two sisters, aged seven and 19, died after they were trapped in their burning house during a fire that damaged six homes in San Mateo, Rizal, on Monday, May 4.

The victims’ remains were later found on the second floor of the residence along Daang Tubo in Barangay Malanday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the blaze broke out at noon and reached the first alarm before being extinguished at around 12:31 p.m.

According to the San Mateo Rizal Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, six houses were affected by the fire.

The San Mateo Rizal Public Information Office said an estimated 10 families were affected and now staying at Barangay Malanday Covered Court.

The San Mateo, Rizal-Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office immediately provided them with food packs, hygiene kits, and other necessities.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. (Richielyn Canlas)

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