‘Berto’ Bolick wins 2nd Player of the Week award

Robert Bolick served as a vital cog as smooth-running NLEX rolled to the top and bagged the coveted twice-to-beat advantage with a pair of smashing victories.

In a tough duel with Rain or Shine, Bolick fired 30 points, including 18 in the third that fueled the Road Warriors’ fightback from as many as 14 points the previous quarter, and helped seal their thrilling 92-90 win by feeding JB Bahio’s last-gasp game-winner.

Three nights later, the all-around guard joined forces with Schonny Winston in seizing control against Converge with a 28-18 third-quarter assault en route to a 100-81 romp that assured NLEX of Top 4 at 9-2.

For his standout performance highlighted by averages of 25.5 points (50 percent field goal clip and 38-percent marksmanship from the three-point line), eight assists, 4.5 rebounds and two steals, Bolick earned the PBA Press Corps’ Player of the Week award for the period April 28 to May 3.

He beat the likes of Phoenix’s Ricci Rivero, San Miguel’s Don Trollano and teammate Winston en route to his second POW citation in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Bolick joined Rain or Shine’s Adrian Nocum as the only two-time winner in the mid-season conference. Overall, it was his third POW win of Season 50, becoming only the third to cop at least three after four-time winner Juan Gomez de Liaño of Converge and three-time recipient CJay Perez of SMB.

More than his big-time buckets in the clutch, the cager out of San Beda has been putting his playmaking skills in the import-flavored competition.

This was most evident in his set up of Bahio’s winning short-range jumper against ROS last April 29 as well as his earlier delivery to Ljay Gonzales for the buzzer-beating triple in their 104-101 overtime squeaker over Meralco just 12 nights before.

“Tiwala naman ako sa lahat ng teammates ko,” said Bolick of giving his open teammates leather instead of going for the kill himself.

“Mga ganong opportunity gusto mo ‘yung teammates mo may moment din sila. Happy ako naging part ako nun. ‘Yung tira na ‘yun ni Bahio, alam ko papasok talaga, tira niya ‘yun. Maganda, nakapag game-winner na siya. Ako nga wala pa, eh, dalawa na sa teammates ko meron,” he added with a smile.