Charges filed vs netizen over fake robbery post

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has filed charges against an individual for posting false information online about an alleged robbery along the Quezon Avenue footbridge—an incident authorities confirmed never occurred.

Police said the viral post, which claimed a robbery took place on April 24 at around 10 p.m., prompted immediate verification. Ground validation and CCTV review revealed no record of such an incident in Quezon City.

QCPD director Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said Masambong Police Station 2 and Kamuning Police Station 10 were tasked to investigate following the circulation of the post.

Their efforts led to the identification of the individual responsible, who later appeared before authorities and submitted a statement.

A thorough investigation, including surveillance footage review and coordination with concerned units, confirmed that no robbery occurred at the reported time and location.

QCPD said the post was misleading and warned that spreading unverified information online may cause public alarm and confusion.

Silvio reminded the public to exercise responsibility when posting online and to verify information before sharing, stressing that false reports can mislead communities and disrupt public order.

Police added that charges have been filed under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes the unlawful use of publication and dissemination of false news that may cause public disorder or damage public interest.

QCPD also urged the public to report incidents through official channels, including police stations, emergency hotline 911, and the Quezon City Helpline 122, to ensure accurate reporting and immediate response.