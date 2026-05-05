Bennie Boatwright naturalization set to resume

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The naturalization process of San Miguel import Bennie Boatwright is set to resume after being scheduled for the committee level hearing by the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights on Wednesday, May 6.

According to the Senate schedule published on its website, the committee, currently chaired by Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, is expected to conduct a hearing for House Bill No. 6639 and Senate Bill No. 1595 which are seeking to grant the 6-foot-10 center a Filipino citizenship.

The hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m. with Boatwright finally attending after missing the initial schedule last March, prompting the higher chamber to defer it to a later date.

Boatwright, back then, was playing in South Korea but is now back in town and currently reprising his role as import for the Beermen in the ongoing Commissioner’s Cup.

There’s wide expectations that Boatwright would hurdle the last committee hearing although the bill still needs to be signed into law by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Should be granted naturalization, Boatwright could even be eligible for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan in September and possibly the FIBA 2027 World Cup Asian qualifying windows in August and November.