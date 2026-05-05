Duterte Camp braces for ICC trial, focuses on defense strategy

Vice President Sara Duterte said her family and legal team are preparing for a full trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over allegations tied to former president Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, acknowledging that dismissal of the case appears unlikely.

“We don’t see any way that the ICC will let go of the case,” Duterte said in a media interview on May 4.

“This will really go into trial, and the best way to move forward is to prepare for trial.”

She confirmed that their lawyers have already discussed the matter extensively and accepted the court’s jurisdiction, choosing to concentrate on building a defense.

“Napag-usapan na rin naman namin iyon ng mga abogado. We don’t see any way that the ICC will let go of the case of President Duterte, since isa na lang ito sa dalawa na natitirang kaso sa ICC, so we don’t think they will let this go,” she explained.

The Vice President emphasized that the camp’s priority is readiness for proceedings, signaling a shift toward trial preparation as the case advances.

Despite the looming legal battle, Duterte noted her father remains in good health.

She also acknowledged the financial and emotional strain of the case but underscored their continued prayers for his eventual return to the Philippines.

“Halos araw-araw ang dasal namin na sana makauwi na si President Duterte. Sobrang magastos,” she added.

Her remarks highlight the Duterte camp’s acceptance of the ICC process and its determination to mount a defense as the trial approaches. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)