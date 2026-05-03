20 tons of double dead meat recovered in Marikina

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) operatives raided a trading facility in Barangay Tañong, Marikina on Thursday night, confiscating around 20 tons of double dead meat and arresting 12 people, including management and staff.

NCRPO Director Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin said the haul posed a serious public health risk, with National Meat Inspection Service experts declaring the products unfit for consumption.

“This is not a minor infraction; it is a direct assault on public health. The sheer volume of this seizure reflects a calculated risk taken by these individuals to profit at the expense of consumer safety,” said Aberin.

Armed with a search warrant, NCRPO operatives, accompanied by National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) officials, uncovered a massive cache of frozen products that were confirmed to be long past their expiration dates.

Aberin said the NMIS experts on-site declared the entire inventory unfit for human consumption.

“This operation prevented a potential massive outbreak of foodborne illness across Metro Manila. We are expanding our intelligence net to shut down these invisible threats,” he said.

The suspects face charges under the Food Safety Act of 2013 and the Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines.

Authorities warned consumers to watch for signs of double dead meat, including pale or bluish tint, foul odor, and unusually low prices.