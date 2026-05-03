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P11-M fuel seized in Batangas ‘paihi’ bust

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities seize P11 million worth of fuel and other items during a police operation in Lemery, Batangas. (Photo from CIDG)

A joint police operation led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Batangas resulted in the arrest of a male suspect involved in the illegal trading and distribution of petroleum products, locally known as “paihi,” on Friday night.

Agents of the CIDG Batangas Provincial Field Unit, in coordination with the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Batangas Police Provincial Office and Lemery Municipal Police Station, arrested the 36-year-old driver of the tanker truck at around in Purok 3, Mataas na Bayan, in Lemery.

Authorities seized petroleum products, the tanker truck, and related paraphernalia with an estimated value exceeding P11 million.

The truck was reportedly going to Bacoor City, Cavite after the pilferage.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operation was part of the police’s intensified efforts to address illegal activities affecting public safety and economic stability, especially amid the national energy emergency.

It also supports the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure lawful business practices and protect consumers. (Danny Estacio and PNA)

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