Detour bridge collapses in Ilocos Sur

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has mobilized teams to assess the collapsed Kaliwet Bailey detour bridge in Barangay Nalasin, Santo Domingo, Ilocos Sur.

The bridge collapsed on May 2, when a 20-ton, 10-wheel truck crossed, exceeding the five-ton load limit.

In a statement, the DPWH said teams were on-site, managing traffic on the temporary 20-ton-capacity bridge, which will serve as detour while the permanent bridge is being restored.

The DPWH will hold the truck operator accountable, as directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Motorists were advised to adhere to load limits to ensure safety. (Danny Estacio and PNA)