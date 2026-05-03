National age group chess tournament slated in Olongapo

The search for future Filipino grandmasters resumes with the staging of the National Age Group Chess Championships slated June 3 to 7 at the SMX Convention Center in Olangapo City.

The event, which was made possible by host Mayor Rolen Paulino, Jr. and Vice Mayor Kaye Ann Legaspi in partnership with the National Chess Federation of the Philippines, will have boys and girls events for as young as Under-8 to as old as U20 in standard, rapid and blitz.

The most notable of performers will have a chance to represent the country in future international events and, if the stars align, end up as masters themselves like GMs Eugene Torre and Daniel Quizon and WGM Janelle Mae Frayna in the future.

The U14 to U20 titlists in this event backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee will earn spots in the PH team that will take part in the ASEAN+ Age Group Championships in Singapore late this year.

Olongapo has been hosting local and international events in the past including some during the tenure of Paulino’s father and then mayor Rolen Paulino, Sr.