Single mom loses leg in Tondo crash

A 24-year-old single mother is facing an uncertain future after losing her left leg in a tragic accident in Tondo, Manila, on Saturday night, May 2.

The woman, who has a nine-year-old child, was on her way home from work when she fell off a passenger tricycle at the corner of Delpan Street and CM Recto Avenue in Barangay 18 around 10:30 p.m.

She landed in front of an oncoming trailer truck, which ran over her left leg.

CCTV footage and accounts from barangay officials showed that a passing motorcycle caused the tricycle to swerve, leading to the incident.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where doctors were forced to amputate her leg after determining that the damage to her tissues and muscles was beyond repair.

Although she is now in stable condition, the young mother expressed deep concern about how she will provide for her child and family after the life-changing injury.

The tricycle driver insisted the incident was accidental, while the trailer truck driver and the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit declined to comment.

Authorities confirmed there was no indication that the victim was intoxicated at the time.

The investigation is ongoing to determine liability. (Diann Calucin)