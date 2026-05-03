WINNING PERFORMANCE: Bea Millan-Windorski captures Miss Universe Philippines 2026 crown

It wasn’t just a win. It was a coronation long foretold.

From the very start of the competition, Bea had already captured the crowd’s heart, emerging as an early favorite.

Held at the iconic Mall of Asia Arena on May 2, the glittering night saw Bea outshine 50 other candidates, sealing her place as the Philippines’ representative to the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico this November.

Her triumph marks her as the seventh queen under the MUPH organization led by Ariella Arida.

But beyond the crown and the applause, it was her sincerity and depth that truly set her apart.

During the pivotal final question-and-answer round, she delivered a response that resonated deeply with both judges and viewers:

“The Philippines is something and a place that I’ve been in love with my whole life. Growing up in a predominantly non-diverse part of the United States, I was identified as Filipina first and foremost. I often had to point where the Philippines was on a map to my peers, and I always felt a sense of belonging and home.”

She continued with conviction:

“I chose to pack my life into balikbayan boxes and suitcases because I believe in the limitless potential of the Filipino people, and the fact that we need to create local opportunities here so that people don’t have to go abroad and be separated from their families in order to survive and thrive. If I were given the title of Miss Universe Philippines, I promise to be a public servant for all.”

Bea now carries the torch forward for a nation known as a pageant powerhouse, following the strong international showing of her predecessor Ahtisa Manalo, who finished as 3rd Runner-Up at Miss Universe 2025.