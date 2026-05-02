Ashfall reported in Albay as Mayon unloads thick clouds of gas, ashes

Mayon Volcano emitted thick clouds of gas and ash late Saturday afternoon, May 2, sending residents and motorists into panic as volcanic particles blanketed roads and communities in parts of Albay province.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed the eruption, describing it as a pyroclastic density current (PDC), locally known as uson.

The incident caused near-zero visibility on roads due to heavy ashfall.

Mayon remains under Alert Level 3, which indicates intensified magmatic unrest and a high probability of a hazardous eruption within days or weeks.

In its May 2 update, Phivolcs reported lava effusion with flows along the Basud (3.8 km), Bonga (3.2 km), and Mi-isi (1.6 km) gullies, accompanied by episodic minor strombolian activity and short-lived lava fountaining.

Strombolian eruptions are moderately explosive bursts that eject incandescent lava fragments, lapilli, and ash hundreds of meters into the air.

Phivolcs also recorded 39 volcanic earthquakes, including 21 tremors lasting 1 to 44 minutes, and 376 rockfall events.

On May 1, sulfur dioxide emissions reached about 2,147 tonnes.

Authorities continue to enforce the no-entry rule within the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and prohibit aircraft from flying near Mayon Volcano. (Aaron Recuenco)