Lady Bulldogs frustrate Tigresses to set up Finals rematch vs Lady Spikers

By MARK REY MONTEJO

National University shrugged off a shaky start and turned back University of Santo Tomas, 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-21, to secure the last Finals berth in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the jam-packed Smart Araneta Coliseum Saturday, May 2.

After seizing a 2-1 lead, the three-peat-seeking Lady Bulldogs continued their brilliance with an improbable rally from a 14-18 deficit with an 11-3 counter – sparked by Vange Alinsug – to deny the Tigresses for the third time this season.

The victory forged NU a best-of-three Finals rematch with the untouchable De La Salle University, marking their fourth title showdown in the last five editions where the Lady Bulldogs prevailed thrice.

6:19 PM

National University shrugged off a shaky start and turned back University of Santo Tomas in their stepladder semifinal clash, 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-21, to secure the last Finals berth in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Saturday, May 2.

After seizing a 2-1 lead, the three-peat seeking Lady Bulldogs continued their brilliance with an improbable rally from a 14-18 deficit with an 11-3 counter – sparked by Vange Alinsug and Lams Lamina – to deny the fight from Angge Poyos, Red Jurado, and tame the Tigresses for the third time this season.

Aside from spoiling UST’s run this year, the victory forged NU a best-of-three Finals rematch with the untouchable De La Salle University, marking their fourth title showdown in the last five editions where the Lady Bulldogs prevailed thrice.

Despite losing Sam Cantada to an apparent foot injury in the second set, the Sampaloc-based squad found ways to overcome the adversity to plunge into its fifth straight Finals appearance.

The upcoming Finals duel becomes more interesting with a mentor-versus-student plot as La Salle head coach Ramil De Jesus once handled NU chief tactician Regine Diego nearly two decades ago when the latter suited up for the Lady Spikers.

“Siyempre it was a challenge for us, a very big challenge. Pero ever since naman this year started has been challenging for us, lahat ng games namin ‘di naging madali,” said Diego. “Napagdaanan na namin ‘to, na-experience namin ‘to, nilaban namin ‘to.”

Alinsug shone anew with 18 points – all attacks – on top of seven excellent digs and 15 excellent receptions, while Arah Panique topscored with 23 points with three digs. Chamy Maaya had a double-digit output as well after listing 14 points with five digs.

Alexa Mata, for her part, registered nine points and four digs, while Cantada, who returned in the fourth frame, tallied four points, 11 digs, and 11receptions. Shaira Jardio took charge defensively with 24 digs, and 25 receptions, while Lamina unloaded 34 excellent sets, six digs, and three points.

“Very happy kasi lahat kami, pinagtrabahuhan talaga ‘tong game na ‘to. Very crucial, do-or-die. Happy ako sa naging performance ng team, sana magtuloy-tuloy siya,” said Lamina. “Sobrang challenge lang against La Salle kasi kumpleto sila, pero kami back to training lang, gawin ‘yong best namin to reclaim the crown.”

Jurado logged 17 points and 12 digs, while Poyos posted 16 points, 10 digs, and 13 receptions for UST. Jonna Perdido also had an all-out performance off 14 points, nine digs, and 21 receptions.

Cassie Carballo listed 35 excellent sets, eight digs, and five points, while Detdet Pepito played her final UAAP game with 23 digs, eight receptions, and five excellent sets – all which went down the drain.