2 armed riders nabbed at Pasig checkpoint

Two motorcycle-riding armed men were arrested in Pasig City on Friday, May 1, after trying to evade an Oplan Sita checkpoint, leading to the confiscation of suspected shabu, firearms, and a hand grenade.

Authorities chased the suspects, identified as “Dexter” and “Christian,” after they attempted to elude the operation at the corner of Brixton and Reliance Streets in Barangay Kapitolyo at around 1:45 p.m.

In their bid to scape, the suspects collided with another motorcycle rider, causing their vehicle to topple and leading to their arrest.

Authorities confiscated from the suspects a .45-caliber pistol and a .22-caliber pistol, both loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, around 15 grams of suspected shabu, and a hand grenade.

Police said the suspects were linked to a string of robberies in Quezon City, San Juan, and Marikina.

They will be charged with disobedience under Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to property, and violations of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), RA 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives), and RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

Pasig City police chief Col. Hendrix B. Mangaldan commended the swift and coordinated actions of joint personnel of the Ortigas Police Sub-Station and Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit, and members of the Barangay Security Force of Barangay Kapitolyo.

He also assured the public that the Pasig police will continue to uphold the rule of law with integrity, vigilance, and professionalism to ensure public safety and security in line with the Safer Cities Initiative. (Richielyn Canlas)