Chua, Bulaga take spotlight as PAI grieves Luna’s passing

Xiandi Chua and Kyla Bulaga expectedly topped their respective events to share the limelight in the opener of the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) National Age-Group Championships on Friday, May 1, at the New Clark City Aquatics Center Friday, May 1.

Chua stamped her class in the 19-and-over category after dominating the women’s 100m freestyle with a time of 58.59 seconds, just a hairline ahead of Trixie Ortiguerra (59.77sec) and Quendy Fernandez (1:00.92sec).

Aside from Chua, Bulaga, the youngest member of the national swimming team in the last year’s 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, reigned supreme in the 200m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, and her favored 800m freestyle of the girls’ 16 division.

With Singapore’s SEA Age-Group Championships slot at stake, the 16-year-old Bulaga immediately flexed her might, especially in the butterfly where she timed in 2 minutes and 25.78 seconds.

Despite their impressive wins, the day turned gloomy the death its technical director and revered coach Richard Luna due to heart attack also on Friday.

Luna was rushed to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

“It’s a mix of emotions here. The crowd is ecstatic as parents and supporters cheer for their swimmers, but there is also grief on the ground. Coach Richard is a big loss for Philippine swimming,” said PAI Secretary General Eric Buhain.

On the other hand, Jasmine Mojdeh touched the wall in 9 minutes and 27.55 seconds to conquer the 800m freestyle, outpacing Rio Balbuena (10:17.23) and Dianne Cruz (10:21.85).

National Academy of Sports ace Shinloah San Diego, 18, dazzled after winning girls’ 18 division title where she clocked 2:59.60 to edge Riza Nadunza (3:00.43), while UAAP standout 16-year-old Aishel Evangelista topped the boys’ 16 division 200m breaststroke in 2:33.86.