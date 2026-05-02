Del Monte champs ride momentum into JPGT Pueblo showdown

Momentum and confidence run high as all six champions from the ICTSI Del Monte Junior PGT Championship head into the next stop of the Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao series, with defending titleholders Ken Guillermo and Alexis Nailga aiming for back-to-back victories starting Tuesday, May 5, at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro.

Fresh from successfully defending their respective crowns in Bukidnon, Guillermo and Nailga now set their sights on another strong showing in the fourth leg of the six-stage regional circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Guillermo, 13, of Xavier U-Ateneo de Cagayan, remains wary of the pressure that comes with being the defending champion in the boys’ 11-14 division but draws confidence from his recent triumph.

“As the defending champion, I think I have some pressure on my back. But winning at Del Monte feels pretty good,” said Guillermo, who plans to lean on his long game at the shorter Pueblo layout, where familiarity could prove crucial.

He showcased accuracy off the tee at Del Monte, missing just four fairways in two days, but had to dig deep – rallying in regulation before edging South Cotabato’s Jared Saban in sudden death to retain his title.

The Pueblo de Oro leg serves as a crucial stage in the race to the Elite Junior Finals set for Sept. 15-18, where the top four division players from each region – provided they compete in at least three legs – will form the North and South teams in a Ryder Cup-style showdown.

At the same time, the Luzon series resumes its fourth leg on Monday (May 4) at Sherwood Hills Golf and Country Club in Cavite, with top performers from the previous stop in Baguio also looking to extend their winning runs and strengthen their bids for a spot in the season-ending finals at The Country Club.

Nailga, 16, likewise looks to sustain his dominance in the boys’ 15-18 category but admits there is room for improvement, particularly in his bunker play.

The Bukidnon standout struggled early in Del Monte and trailed fellow local Clement Ordeneza after the opening round. However, he surged ahead in the second round and maintained control through the final day of the 54-hole event.

Meanwhile, Davao’s Ethan Lago shoots for a fourth consecutive leg victory in the boys’ 7-10 division after sweeping the first three stops in Mactan, Alta Vista and Del Monte.

Despite his dominant run, the eight-year-old from Apo Golf remains focused on refining his approach shots as he braces for challenges from fellow Davaoeño Lucas Revilleza and local bets Stephen Clementer, Thiago Sajulga and Liam Bonilla.

In the girls’ 7-10 category, Soleil Molde aims to build on her Del Monte victory but expects a tougher test from a deep field led by home bet Francesca Geroy. The Davaoeña emphasized the importance of both sharpening her shotmaking and maintaining composure throughout the competition.

Another marquee duel is shaping up in the girls’ 15-18 division, where Bukidnon’s Zero Plete seeks to fend off Davao’s Precious Zaragosa anew following her narrow one-stroke win in their last encounter.

Anticipating another tight battle, Plete stressed the importance of improving her overall game, with particular focus on her short game as a key factor in her title bid.