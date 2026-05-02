Mollenido case: Husband battles dismissal

Police Senior Master Sergeant John Mollenido, husband of slain Taguig officer Diane Marie Mollenido, vowed to appeal his dismissal after the National Police Commission (Napolcom) found him liable for grave misconduct in authorizing the cremation of his wife and son while an investigation was still ongoing.

Diane Marie and her eight-year-old son, John Ysmael, went missing on Jan. 16. Her body was discovered in Pulilan, Bulacan on Jan. 24, while her son’s remains were found five days later in Victoria, Tarlac.

Napolcom ruled that Mollenido’s decision to sign the cremation authorization before the completion of medico-legal procedures destroyed potential evidence, constituting neglect of duty and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

“The actions of the respondent showed a blatant disregard of established legal procedures and the fundamental duty of a police officer to uphold the law,” the commission said in its ruling.

Mollenido’s lawyer, Cristobal Rimando, countered that his client acted in good faith and has already been cleared of criminal liability by the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

He stressed that Mollenido merely signed the authorization documents, while the funeral parlor carried out the cremation.

Rimando said they have yet to receive a copy of the Napolcom decision, calling public conclusions “premature” until the ruling is formally reviewed.

He added that allegations of obstruction of justice are unfounded, noting the absence of any willful intent to impede the investigation.

“At no point did our client intend to obstruct justice or destroy evidence,” Rimando said. (Jonathan Hicap)