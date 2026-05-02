Bella Belen leads Team Heart to PVL All-Star win, bags MVP

CANDON, Ilocos Sur – Team Heart delivered a commanding performance in the fourth set to put away Team Hustle, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, in the PVL exhibition match of the 2026 Volleyball All-Star Showcase on Friday night at a packed Candon City Arena here.

Powered by MVP Bella Belen of Cignal1, Team Heart split the first two sets with Team Hustle in a tightly contested opening before finding another gear in the closing stages of the third set to seize momentum.

From there, Team Heart carried that energy into the fourth frame, racing to an early lead and never letting up to finally close out the match and secure the P100,000 top prize in a fitting finish to the showcase.

“Ayun po, masaya po kami kasi nakapag-interact kami with the fans. So, parang sa part namin mas nakakatuwa na makita po yung fans na nage-enjoy,” said Belen.

A blistering 11-1 start in the fourth set set the tone for Team Heart, which had just edged the third frame. They maintained full control from there, reaching match point at 24-17 before sealing the win.

Adding to the All-Star atmosphere, the match featured several lighthearted twists, including a coach and a line judge taking service attempts, players rotating into line judging duties, and liberos testing their luck in attacking plays, embracing the event’s festive spirit.

On the final play, court assistant Jhyson Manzano—brought in by Alyssa Valdez—finished the match with a cross-court hit off a set from Jia De Guzman, with the ball deflecting off Kath Arado to cap the entertaining showcase.

“Talagang sobrang happy kasi sobrang daming fans sa Candon,” said Team Heart head coach Rald Ricafort.

“Sobrang happy din nila kasi nakikita nila ‘yung iniidolo nilang players, kaya ako, na-overwhelm ako sa Candon kasi grabe ‘yung volleyball community dito. Parang hindi namin ine-expect na ganun ‘yung makikita namin sa arena,” he added.

Team Hustle settled for the runner-up finish and the P50,000 consolation prize.

In the side events, Team Power—fresh from its win in the Spikers’ Turf All-Star Game—kept its momentum, ruling the Infinite Volley Extravaganza Challenge behind Noel Kampton, Ysay Marasigan, Jayvee Sumagaysay, and fan Maria Ruzzel Rogel as they defeated Team Passion’s Jared Schnake, Nas Gwaza, Jau Umandal, and spectator Keen Malintad.

Meanwhile, Team Blue, composed of Kath Arado, Alyssa Eroa, John Pepito, and Rikko Marmeto, topped the Crosscourt Sniper Challenge after outlasting Team Yellow, which featured Dawn Catindig, Justine Jazareno, Vince Lorenzo, and Menard Guerrero.