Robbery victim to pursue charges vs Tondo robbers

Patricia Lopez, the 25-year-old female rider victimized by two knife-wielding robbers along Road 10 in Tondo, Manila, on Tuesday, April 7, will continue to file charges against the suspects following their arrest by the Manila Police (MPD) hours later.

“Hindi ko sila patatawarin… Sana makulong talaga sila (I will never forgive them… I really want them jailed),” Lopez said during the suspects’ presentation to the media through Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagaoso’s Talk to the People program.

“Itutuloy ko po talaga ang kaso, hindi lang po para sa akin pero sa ibang tao (I will definitely pursue the case, not just for me, but for others as well),” she added.

The incident drew widespread attention after a video of the holdup circulated online, showing the victim being threatened and robbed in the middle of traffic.

The suspects were later identified and arrested by the MPD in follow-up operations.

The victim said she was on her way to Moriones with her 28-year-old nephew to get something to eat when two men riding a motorcycle approached them in traffic.

One of the suspects suddenly jumped off the motorcycle, prompting the pair to flee. Her nephew, however, stumbled while running and is now recovering at home.

The suspect briefly chased the nephew while armed with a knife before turning back to the victim, who was left on the motorcycle, and threatening to stab her.

Fearing for her life, the victim handed over her cellphone and P20,000 in cash, money intended for bill payments, and her salary for the day.

The stolen items were no longer recovered, as the suspects allegedly passed them to an accomplice.