CSB teams force do-or-die matches in NCAA Volleyball Finals

By REYNALD MAGALLON

College of St. Benilde displayed its championship poise and dominated Letran in straight sets, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25, to force a winner-take-all in Game 2 of the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball finals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, April 8.

Picking up the pieces from the shock five-set loss in the series opener, the five-peat seeking Lady Spikers were quick to assert their might, then kept control against hard-fighting Lady Knights to notch the statement win.

Zam Nolasco, fresh from bagging her tournament Most Valuable Player award, spearheaded the assault for the CSB, unloading 19 points built on 16 attacks, three blocks and an ace.

Unlike the opening game that went down the wire, it was a lopsided affair in Game 2 — something that the 21-year-old is crediting to CSB’s eagerness to bounce back.

“After po nung natalo kami ng first game parang sinasabi ko, kaya pa, kakayanin ko. Tapos dadalhin ko ‘yung team sa Game 3 And ‘yun po, nangyari naman po kasi willing din naman po ‘yung mga teammates ko na mag Game 3 talaga kami,” said Nolasco.

Camila Bartolome provided ample support with 14 points while Clydel Catarig and Fiona Innocentes added 11 and 9, respectively.

Verenicce Colendra paced the Lady Knights with 11 points – nine of which she fired during a huge third set run where Letran recovered from a 13-18.

An attack from Colendra off two CSB blockers even put Letran on the front seat, 25-24 but back-to-back errors and a Nolasco attack that proved to be too hot for the Lady Knights to handle ended the contest.

Meantime, Raymart Betco exploded for 33 points and College of St. Benilde lived to fight another day with a five-set thriller over Mapua, 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 20-25, 15-9 in Game 2 of the men’s side.

The Blazing Spikers appeared headed for doom after losing the third and fourth sets but found their second wind with Betco and Rocky Motol taking turns in delivering the goods to force a decider on Friday, April 10.

Betco was unstoppable, firing 30 of his total from the attack line — none bigger than the one he nailed right at the middle to put the Blazing Spikers on the match point, 14-8.

Motol then hammered the final nail on Mapua’s coffin with a cross court attack. He chipped in 18 points while Mike Balbacal also stepped up with 10.

Martin Baldado and Chris Villanueva also came out huge for CSB with 20 and 10 excellent sets respectively.

Losing steam after Mapua tied the game at two sets apiece, Betco said the team simply fed on the energy of the crowd, particularly the CSB community in attendance.

“Kumuha kami ng lakas sa mga nanonood kasi bumiyahe pa sila galing malayo so dapat pag nanonood sila, dapat kami manalo. Lalo na sa Benilde Community grabe yung suporta nila sa amin kaya dapat din namin palitan ng tiyaga,” said the 20-year-old sophomore.

Arjay Ramos and Barbie San Andres, who pumped life to the Cardinals’ fightback after going down 0-2, provided a one-two punch with 20 and 18 points, respectively.

Good thing, Mapua still has the chance at ending the 28-year title drought in Game 3.