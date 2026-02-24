Local, foreign aces vie in 5150 Guimaras showdown

A fierce battle looms in the mango capital as the country’s top triathletes prepare to defend home turf against a crack international contingent in the inaugural 5150 Triathlon Guimaras firing off March 8.

With athletes from 12 countries in the early list, the Olympic-distance race promises a high-octane duel of power, speed and stamina.

Filipino elite aces and rising stars will be pushed to their limits by seasoned foreign campaigners eager to steal the spotlight and stamp their class in the newest stop of the global IRONMAN circuit.

More than just a season opener, the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run showdown serves as the official kickoff of the 2026 IRONMAN campaign in the country, raising the stakes and intensifying the competitive fire.

The international presence underscores the growing global pull of IRONMAN-branded races and highlights the Philippines’ steady rise as a premier endurance sports destination. But this time, it’s not just about participation – it’s about pride.

Expect Filipino contenders to draw strength from the home crowd, fueled by familiarity with the island’s rolling terrain and coastal winds. For the visiting athletes, it’s both a test of endurance and an opportunity to conquer new ground in a venue fast emerging on the world triathlon map.

“The 5150 Triathlon represents excellence, discipline and perseverance – values that are deeply ingrained in the character of the Guimarasnons,” said Governor Lucille Nava. “As part of our broader strategy, Guimaras is positioning itself as a premier sports destination, and hosting high-caliber events is central to that vision.”

Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., the race marks a milestone not only for the province but for the continued surge of triathlon in a nation that has produced champions in regional competitions, including the Southeast Asian Games.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Sports Commission continues its commitment to developing elite and grassroots sports by supporting the Filipino Elite category of the event, also backed by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) and the National Sports Tourism-Interagency Council, further strengthening the country’s push to advance sports excellence and tourism.

Adding spice to the race weekend is the Sunrise Sprint (S2) Guimaras – a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run – designed for newcomers and speedsters seeking a fast, furious test without the full Olympic-distance grind.

