VP Duterte impeachment hearings start March 2 – Luistro

The House Committee on Justice is set to begin hearings on the four impeachment complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, March 2, according to panel chairperson Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro.

Luistro revealed the schedule in a chance interview with House reporters on Tuesday, Feb. 24, a day after the complaints were formally referred to the committee following plenary action.

She explained that proceedings could not start immediately because the committee must first reproduce the complaints and distribute copies to all members.

Just weeks earlier, the Luistro-led panel handled impeachment proceedings against President Marcos, which failed to advance beyond the determination of sufficiency in substance.

The Batangas lawmaker once again laid down the individual steps that the verified and endorsed impeachment complaints will go through as far as her committee was concerned.

“One is the determination of sufficiency in form. Two is the determination of sufficiency in substance,” she said.

“Three, kung pasado sa form and substance, we will be issuing the notice to the respondent for her to file answer within the period of 10 calendar days,” Luistro said, referring to Vice President Duterte.

“From the answer, the complainant has three calendar days to file reply. And from reply, the respondent has again three calendar days to file rejoinder,” the panel chairperson said. Each of the four complaints have different complainants.

Once it is determined that the complaint has sufficient basis, the panel will proceed to the next step — the “hearing proper where we will be inviting the complainant, the witnesses, and even the respondent”.

Asked if the four complaints against Duterte would be consolidated into one, Luistro answered: “As to the physical consolidation, that will happen only after we have determined the existence of probable cause.”

Luistro guaranteed that the Vice President would “definitely be invited” to the proceedings. (Ellson Quismorio)