PWU finally nails 1st win after 2 winless seasons in PGFlex-UCAL cagefest

A PWU players tries to console a crying teammate after scoring their first win in three seasons.

After two winless seasons, Philippine Women’s University finally found a way to win with a 74-73 thriller over Immaculada Concepcion College to steal the spotlight in the PGFlex-UCAL Season 8 Basketball Tournament on Monday, Feb. 23, at the Paco Arena.

The win that came after 27 forgettable games sparked massive celebration as PWU players whooped it up, several of them who were with the team right from the very start hugged each other and cried unabashedly on midcourt.

And the player who ignited the championship-like celebration was sweet-shooting Medwin Antonio.

Toughened by several heartbreaking defeats in the past – including their four games of the season – Antonio scored a tough basket in the last four seconds to complete the team’s remarkable comeback from several double-digit deficits and savor the sweet taste of victory.

Antonio, who finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, was ably supported by John Espiritu (16), Miguel Laban (14) and Joey Albert Omaga (9).

PWU’s gutsy stand overshadowed the wins by Centro Escolar University and defending champion Olivarez College who kept their 1-2 positions with 5-0 and 4-0 records, respectively.

John Renel Jopillo and new recruit Precious Momowei tallied 16 and 12 points to help power the CEU Scorpions to a 96-74 drubbing of the Manila Central University Supremos, while the Olivarez Sea Lions outhustled the Diliman College Blue Dragons, 69-64.

Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas likewise scored a big one after downing bitter rival University of Batangas, 92-87, in a game that saw Alpha Bah explode for 31 points – the highest output so far this season.

In keeping their record pristine, the Sea Lions drew 21 points and 12 boards from Hanz Maycong, while Rodel Renon, also usual, delivered again with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

 

 

