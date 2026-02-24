Spurs outclass Pistons in clash of contenders

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, Devin Vassell scored 28 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Detroit Pistons, 114-103, in a potential NBA Finals preview Monday night, Feb. 23.

The Spurs have won a season-high nine games in a row and trail only the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, who had won five straight, host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night in another test.

Detroit star Cade Cunningham struggled, missing 21 of 26 shots and finishing with 16 points and 10 assists.

In the opener of a five-game trip, San Antonio jumped out to a 14-2 lead and was ahead for much of the game. When the Spurs return home, they will host the Pistons on March 5.

The Pistons rallied to lead by three after the first quarter, but the Spurs regained control by making 3-pointers while Wembanyama, their 7-foot-4 center, blocked and altered shots all night at the other end of the court.

San Antonio scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to open a double-digit lead and didn’t have trouble keeping a comfortable cushion.

Jalen Duren had 25 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit, playing for the second time after being suspended for two games by the NBA. Isaiah Stewart is still serving his suspension, stemming from a fight during a game at Charlotte this month.

Tempers flared in the second quarter when Cunningham was called for an offensive foul after extending his arms and knocking down Spurs guard Stephon Castle. San Antonio forward Keldon Johnson responded by pushing Cunningham, and then Duren pointed his right finger in Johnson’s face.

After a review, Johnson and Duren were called for technical fouls.

Meanwhile, Jabari Smith Jr. had 31 points and nine rebounds and Amen Thompson scored 20 points as the Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz, 125-105.

Smith hit his first five shots and matched a career-high with 14 points in the first quarter. He converted 12 of 17 shots overall and made six 3-pointers.

Thompson shot 8 for 9 from the field and finished with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Kevin Durant scored 18 points and added a season-high 12 assists. Reed Sheppard scored 15 points off the bench.

With the win, the Rockets (35-21) into third place in the Western Conference, behind Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

Despite nine turnovers, Houston used runs of 11-2 and 10-3 to help build a 38-22 lead after a quarter. The Rockets shot 67% from the field and hit eight shots from long distance.

The Jazz opened the second quarter on a 13-2 run before Houston responded with an 18-2 outburst over the next six minutes and took a 68-47 lead into halftime. Houston pushed its lead to as many as 33 points in the second half and never led by fewer than 16.

The Rockets scored 29 fast-break points, one off their season-high, but committed a season-high 27 turnovers, leading to 34 points by the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen’s 29 points led the Jazz (18-40), who have lost three in a row. Brice Sensabaugh scored 26 points off the bench on 10-for-15 shooting.