Makabayan pushes Marcos admin to rejoin ICC

The Makabayan bloc has filed House Resolution No. 809 urging the Marcos administration to facilitate the Philippines’ return to the International Criminal Court (ICC)

ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Rep. Sarah Elago, and Kabataan Rep. Renee Co said rejoining would reaffirm the Philippines’ commitment to justice and the rule of law.

The filing coincided with the ICC’s confirmation hearing on charges against former president Rodrigo Duterte over his war on drugs.

HR No. 809 states: “The House of Representatives, through this resolution, formally expresses its sense urging for the government of the Republic of the Philippines to take necessary steps toward the re-accession of the Philippines to the Rome Statute, thereby rejoining the International Criminal Court and reaffirming its commitment to upholding justice, human dignity, and the rule of law.”

The lawmakers stressed that despite the 2018 withdrawal under Duterte, the Philippines remains obligated to cooperate with ICC investigations into crimes committed while it was a State Party (2011–2019). The ICC has affirmed jurisdiction over that period.

Makabayan argued that reengagement would strengthen the country’s global reputation, restore confidence in its legal system, and break cycles of impunity. (Ellson Quismorio)