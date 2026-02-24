Lady Spikers, Maroons duke it out for share of lead; UST, Ateneo go for 1st win

Games Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. – UST vs Ateneo (men’s)

11 a.m. – La Salle vs UP (men’s)

1 p.m. – UST vs Ateneo (women’s)

3 p.m. – La Salle vs UP (women’s)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

It’s La Salle’s time to test the new-found confidence of University of the Philippines as the two undefeated teams clash in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Match is set at 3 p.m. with the winner joining three-peat seeking National University atop the standings at 3-0.

Clashing at 1 p.m. are host University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo with the former out to rebound from a stinging defeat to the Lady Spikers on Sunday.

Like the Tigresses, the Lady Eagles are looking to notch their first win after dropping their first two games.

Driven by their desire to make amends after failed bids the past two seasons, the Lady Spikers are looking good this early as they also romped to a similar 3-0 thumping of the Far Eastern University.

Those rousing wins clearly mirrored the yearning of both Angel Canino and Shevana Laput as they intend to bring the crown back to Taft.

“Definitely, as seniors, having the heartbreak that we had for the past two seasons, we definitely come to this season and to make bawe,” said Laput after posting 21 points in the team’s 25-14, 25-15, 26-24 over UST.

“And finally, capture what we believe is truly ours. At the end of the day, it’s very much a mind game. All of the teams in UAAP are skilled, but it’s who wants it more, who wants to win,” she added.

Apart from Canino and Laput, La Salle also boasts of prolific players in Shane Reterta, Lilay Del Castillo, and Amie Provido.

But facing a UP side determined to go all the way this time requires more than a talent.

That’s because UP is also loaded with good hitters like Casiey Dongallo, Irah Jaboneta, Nina Ytang, Kianne Olango, and Fina Ali – all figured prominently in the team’s 17-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 16-14come-from-behind triumph over Ateneo.

“‘Yong gustong manalo talaga [yong meron ngayon samin], minsan po ‘yong energy bumababa… pero napapakita naman kaagad ‘yong dapat gustong-gusto namin manalo,” said Ytang. “Lagi naming mina-manifest ‘yan na oras na ilipat ‘yong korona sa Katipunan.”

Meanwhile, the Tigresses, who suffered their worst start since 2017, try to barge into the win column at the expense of the Blue Eagles.

After a straight-set loss to La Salle, UST, starring Angge Poyos, Reg Jurado, Marga Altea, Xyza Gula, and Detdet Pepito, aims to give Shaq Delos Santos his first win as returning coach of the team.

Emerging stars Ana Hermosura and JLo Delos Santos, on the other hand, will once again carry the fight for Ateneo.

In men’s games, UST and Ateneo ignite the morning action at 9 a.m. as both sides aim to regain their winning ways, while La Salle and UP seek to improve their in the rankings in their 11 a.m. showdown.