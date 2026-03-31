LTFRB probes 8 bus firms over fare hike

Eight bus companies and operators have been given 10 days to explain why their franchises should not be suspended or cancelled after being accused of charging passengers additional fares without government approval.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued a show cause order (SCO) against the firms, some of which operate routes in the Bicol region.

LTFRB chairman Vigor D. Mendoza said the directive was based on complaints received by both the LTFRB and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Mendoza explained that the sharp increases in the price of petroleum products must never be used to violate the basic rule in public transportation that any increase in fare must be approved by the government.

“We understand the challenges that bus companies and other operators of public utility vehicles are facing now but these challenges must never be used as a reason or as an excuse to violate existing regulations at the expense of commuters,” said Mendoza.

“This is not acceptable and they must explain properly why they should not be penalized,” he added.

The LTFRB earlier approved a fare hike for public utility vehicles (PUVs), including passenger buses, but President Marcos suspended its implementation, saying this is not the time for commuters to carry the burden.

Oil prices have surged following the February 28 air strike involving the US, Israel, and Iran, triggering a series of consecutive hikes. As a result, the price of diesel has climbed to over ₱100 per liter, while gasoline is almost ₱100 per liter.

Mendoza said they already set a hearing on April 23 for the eight bus firms. He, however, did not name the bus companies.

“Failure to submit explanation or attend hearing “shall be considered as a waiver on your part to be heard and shall cause the imposition of a penalty in the amount of P5,000,” the SCO read.

Mendoza warned PUV operators to refrain from overcharging commuters, saying the LTFRB has already deployed mystery riders to run after erring PUV drivers and operators.

He also urged the commuters to report to the LTFRB any case of illegal fare hike and overcharging of fares. (Aaron Recuenco)