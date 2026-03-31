Wemby records another feat, powers Spurs past Bulls for ninth straight win

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had a season-high 41 points and 16 rebounds while collecting the fastest double-double in NBA history, and the San Antonio Spurs won their ninth straight, defeating the Chicago Bulls 129-114 on Monday night, March 30.

Wembanyama had 10 points and 10 rebounds in his first 8 minutes, 31 seconds on the court, collecting his 10th rebound 1:55 into the second quarter. Jim Washington of the St. Louis Hawks had a double-double in nine minutes against the New York Knicks on March 6, 1966.

Wembanyama punctuated his season-high with a driving, one-handed dunk for his final points midway through the fourth quarter. He was 17 for 27 from the field and 3 for 6 on 3-pointers in scoring at least 30 points for the 14th time this season.

Stephon Castle added 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for San Antonio, which has has won nine consecutive games.

Bulls point guard Tre Jones had 23 points in his first game in San Antonio since being traded to Chicago as part of the deal that brought De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs. Leonard Miller added 21 points and Collin Sexton had 20 as the Bulls lost their fourth straight.

San Antonio had six players score in double figures while extending its lead to 29 points in the third quarter.

The Bulls took the court two hours after waiving Jaden Ivey for “conduct detrimental to the team.” Ivey, who is injured, did not travel with the team during its four-game road trip.

The news didn’t impact Chicago early, as an uncontested one-handed slam by Matas Buzelis gave the Bulls an early 5-2 lead and led to an angry timeout by Spurs coach Mitch Johnson 71 seconds into the game. San Antonio responded with a 20-13 run fueled by the start of Wembanyama’s early double-double.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 47 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Detroit Pistons, 114-110, in overtime.

The reigning league MVP, and strong candidate to repeat, made 12 of 19 field goals and 21 of 25 free throws. He extended his NBA record for consecutive games with at least 20 points to 136.

The Thunder became the first team in the league to win 60 games this season, and it’s the first time Oklahoma City has won at least that many in back-to-back seasons. The Thunder’s 15th win in 16 games kept them two games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs atop the Western Conference standings.

Oklahoma City, which defeated the New York Knicks on Sunday night, looked sluggish against the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, who were missing four of their five regular starters. Cade Cunningham remained out with a collapsed lung. All-Star Jalen Duren was out with a right knee injury and Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson were out with right hip injuries. Isaiah Stewart, a key reserve, missed the game with a left calf strain.

Detroit had won five of six without Cunningham, and they hung tough on Monday. Paul Reed had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Javonte Green scored 19 points and Kevin Huerter added 17 for the Pistons.

The Thunder took a 79-74 edge into the fourth quarter. Detroit rallied, and Daniss Jenkins’ 3-pointer put the Pistons ahead 97-90 with just under four minutes remaining.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored six straight points to cut the deficit to 97-96 and Jaylin Williams, who missed his first five shots, drained a corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 99.