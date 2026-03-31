Farmer’s gun accidentally kills live-in partner in Tanay

A 23-year-old farmer in Barangay Mamuyao, Tanay, Rizal, accidentally shot and killed his 20-year-old live-in partner with a modified air gun converted to fire .22 caliber cartridges, which he reportedly used for hunting fruit bats, the Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) said Monday, March 30.

According to the police investigation, the couple was preparing to gather coconuts near their home in Sitio Natad when the suspect, identified as alias “Enrico,” handled the firearm.

The rifle suddenly discharged, hitting the victim, identified as alias “Weng.”

Enrico immediately rushed his partner to his brother’s home six kilometers away to seek help in bringing her to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Responding police officers arrested Enrico and seized the rifle and ammunition.

Authorities said Enrico will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and violation of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act. (Patrick Garcia)