No immediate extension for Manila’s ‘Libreng Sakay’ – Isko

Despite its overwhelming success, Manila’s “Libreng Sakay” initiative will not be extended beyond Wednesday, April 8, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said.

According to him, the city government will first assess the program’s impact and study the results to determine its next steps, ensuring that future implementations are more efficient and will benefit even more residents.

The five-day Libreng Sakay program, first launched on March 30, provided free rides to 716,659 commuters, offering immediate relief to help ease the burden on riders and support drivers and operators amid rising fuel prices.

“While there is no immediate extension, the city government will continue to explore ways to assist Manileños affected by the current crisis,” the mayor said, assuring residents that support initiatives remain a priority.

The program helped hundreds of thousands of commuters navigate Manila’s streets at no cost, demonstrating the city’s commitment to providing timely and practical relief to both riders and transport workers. (Diann Calucin)