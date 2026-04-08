QC Black Bulls out to impress in MPBL Season 8

The Quezon City Black Bulls are not promising the stars and the moon when they compete in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 8th Season which starts on Friday, April 10.

For good reason. The team is comprised mostly of homegrown talents

Team owner John Christopher Tan, however, vowed to give it their all each game in the hopes of pulling a surprise and improve as the tournament goes on.

With the support of Quezon City First District Congressman Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde, Tan said anything is possible.

They finished with a 4-4 mark in the Preseason Cup, but Tan is the kind of person who does not dwells in the past.

He also praised the young lawmaker and actor for hosting a D1 League that helps discover gifted Quezon City players like Gardner College stars Pat Buena, MJ Joson, Kenz Diokno, Joeben Loria, Ryan Arceo, Jake Agoncillo, Gab Salazar, Ryan Arceo, Nonon Lastra, among others.

QC will be handled by coach Jayv Olea.

The Black Bulls also have 6-foot-6 Jeff Morillo, Aldave Canoy, playmaker Ryan Costelo, Clark Derige, 6’5 Jay Gadon, Kobe Monje, Aeron Marvin Bagunu, Kai Espinosa, Joe Benzon Joven, Bryan Rosalin, Charles Dela Cruz, Josh Roque, Ammar Cosari and former Blackwater player Rey Publico.